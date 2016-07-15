July 15 Vitrolife AB

* Q2 sales amounted to sek 208 (184) million

* Q2 operating income before depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) amounted to sek 74 (62) million, corresponding to a margin of 35 (34) percent.

Says market outlook is essentially unchanged and Vitrolife therefore anticipates a constantly expanding market, which in monetary terms is expected to grow by 5-10 percent per year in the foreseeable future