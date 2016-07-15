July 15 Swedish Orphan Biovitrum Publ AB (SOBI)

* Says the board of directors exercises its authorisation for repurchase of shares to secure the company's commitments under the incentive programme

* Says repurchase of the class C shares may be effected during the period 15 July - 27 September 2016

* Says the class C shares will, following the repurchase, be converted to common shares