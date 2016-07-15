BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* GICs in a cashable position $146 million as of May 17 versus $153 million as of May 16
July 15 Autoliv Inc
* Autoliv has refinanced its existing revolving credit facility
* Refinanced its existing $1.1 billion multi-currency revolving credit facility agreement with a group of 14 banks
* Facility has a five-year maturity, with extension options for up to two more years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* GICs in a cashable position $146 million as of May 17 versus $153 million as of May 16
May 18 Salesforce.com Inc allayed concerns about a slowing pace of growth after it reported quarterly deferred revenue that came above its estimate on Thursday.