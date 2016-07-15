July 15 Traction AB :

* Q2 loss after tax 18 million Swedish crowns ($2.12 million) versus profit 162 million crowns year ago

* NAV per share as per June 30 was 143 crowns per share versus 143 crowns per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4900 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)