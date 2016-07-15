UPDATE 2-Greek parliament approves more austerity to unlock bailout funds, debt relief
* MPs approve pension cuts, lower tax-free threshold in 2019-20
July 15 SR Technics -
* Mubadala agreed to sell 80 percent stake in the company to HNA Aviation
* Mubadala will retain a 20 percent stake in the company Source text : bit.ly/29VirEQ (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* MPs approve pension cuts, lower tax-free threshold in 2019-20
* GICs in a cashable position $146 million as of May 17 versus $153 million as of May 16