BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* GICs in a cashable position $146 million as of May 17 versus $153 million as of May 16
July 15 Cora Health Services Inc
* Says Has Raised About $10 Mln In Debt Financing - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/29H4SCV) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
May 18 Salesforce.com Inc allayed concerns about a slowing pace of growth after it reported quarterly deferred revenue that came above its estimate on Thursday.