July 15 Jpmorgan Chase & Co

* JP Morgan Chase & Co - Credit card charge-off rate 2.23 percent in June versus 2.44 percent in May - SEC filing

* JP Morgan Chase & Co - Delinquency rate 1.12 pct at June end vs 1.12 pct at May end Source text: bit.ly/29zRjKv Further company coverage:

