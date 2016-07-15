Fitch Affirms Banco Internacional del Peru S.A.A. at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco
Internacional del Peru
S.A.A.'s (Interbank) viability rating (VR) and Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at
'bbb+' and 'BBB+', respectively.
The Outlook remains Stable, reflecting the Stable Outlook on the
sovereign and
Fitch's expectation for the maintenance of the bank's risk and
financial profile
over the rating horizon.
A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this
rele