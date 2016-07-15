BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* GICs in a cashable position $146 million as of May 17 versus $153 million as of May 16
July 15 Surge Energy Inc
* Surge Energy Inc. confirms July 2016 dividend
* Sets July cash dividend of C$0.00625 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* GICs in a cashable position $146 million as of May 17 versus $153 million as of May 16
May 18 Salesforce.com Inc allayed concerns about a slowing pace of growth after it reported quarterly deferred revenue that came above its estimate on Thursday.