July 15 Clean Energy Fuels Corp

* Clean Energy Fuels Corp. retires 2016 debt with stock and cash

* Issued 14.0 million shares of common stock and paid an aggregate of $37.9 million in cash

* Had approximately $182.0 million in cash and short-term investments as of June 30, 2016

* Issued shares, paid cash in exchange for all of its outstanding 7.5 percent convertible notes due in August 2016