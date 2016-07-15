July 15 New York & Company Inc

* On July 14, 2016 entered into a second amended and restated private label credit card program agreement with Comenity Bank

* Says in connection with execution of agreement, company will receive $40 mln in various signing bonuses - Sec filing

* New york & company inc says signing bonuses will be payable in two installments, $17.5 million by july 28, 2016 and $22.5 million on january 10, 2017

* New york & company inc says proceeds will improve liquidity and provide significant resources to fund company's growth initiatives

* New york & company inc says agreement shall remain in effect until april 30, 2026 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2a39BVg) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)