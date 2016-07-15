BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* GICs in a cashable position $146 million as of May 17 versus $153 million as of May 16
July 15 Emergent Biosolutions Inc
* Emergent Biosolutions to implement stock repurchase program for up to $50 million of its common stock
* Repurchase program will be funded using company's working capital.
* As of March 31, 2016, company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $341 million.
* Term of board authorization of repurchase program is until December 31, 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 18 Salesforce.com Inc allayed concerns about a slowing pace of growth after it reported quarterly deferred revenue that came above its estimate on Thursday.