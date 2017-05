July 15 Axfood Ab

* Q2 like-for-like sales for group-owned stores increased by 0.9%

* Says expects operating profit for 2016 to exceed profit for 2015

* Q2 operating profit for period was sek 494 m (431)

* Reuters poll: Axfood Q2 LFL sales were seen at +3.6 pct, EBIT at SEK 494 mln