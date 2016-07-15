BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* GICs in a cashable position $146 million as of May 17 versus $153 million as of May 16
July 15 Crossamerica Partners Lp
* Crossamerica Partners Lp: announces pending acquisition of assets of state oil company of illinois
* Crossamerica Partners Lp says deal valued at $45 million.
* Partnership expects acquisition to be accretive to distributable cash flow to limited partners.
* Expects acquisition to be accretive to distributable cash flow to limited partners. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 18 Salesforce.com Inc allayed concerns about a slowing pace of growth after it reported quarterly deferred revenue that came above its estimate on Thursday.