UPDATE 2-Greek parliament approves more austerity to unlock bailout funds, debt relief
* MPs approve pension cuts, lower tax-free threshold in 2019-20
July 15 Comision Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV):
* Fiatc Mutua de Seguros y Reaseguros' takeover bid for delisting of Inverfiatc SA has been authorized Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* MPs approve pension cuts, lower tax-free threshold in 2019-20
* GICs in a cashable position $146 million as of May 17 versus $153 million as of May 16