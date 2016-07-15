July 15 Ziopharm Oncology Inc
* Ziopharm issues statement regarding phase 1 study of gene
therapy candidate ad-RTS-hIL-12 in brain cancer
* "first two patient deaths, which occurred 6.7 months and
3.9 months after treatment, were unrelated to study drug"
* "for patients that remain in follow up in this phase i
study, we believe that preliminary overall survival remains
encouraging"
* Third death has just been reported, collecting and
analyzing information in order to properly and timely report it
to fda
* There have been no reported related instances of brain
hemorrhage in pervious cohort or prior studies with
ad-RTS-hIL-12 + veledimex
* Cause of death for third patient is intracranial
hemorrhage, which occurred some time after patient had been
discharged from treating center
* Enrollment remains open in study, will be discussing with
safety review committee appropriate course of action
