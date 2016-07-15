July 15 China Digital TV Holding Co Ltd
* China Digital TV announces receipt of preliminary
non-binding proposals to acquire Beijing Super TV and Dagong
Technology
* Board has formed a special committee to evaluate two
transactions as proposed by non-binding proposals
* China Digital TV Holding Co Ltd says deal enterprise
valuation of RMB 600 million for 100% of Super TV
* Special committee comprised of three independent
directors, Songzuo Xiang, Michael Elyakim and Jianyue Pan
* Mr. Zhu and Mr. Li intend to, actingly jointly, establish
an acquisition vehicle to implement Super TV transaction
* China Digital TV currently indirectly owns 80% of Dagong
Technology's total equity interest
