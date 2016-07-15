Investors pull cash from U.S. stock funds for 3rd week -Lipper
NEW YORK, May 18 Investors pulled $1.2 billion from U.S.-based stock funds during the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday, marking a third straight week of risk aversion.
July 15 Pharma-deko Plc :
* HY ended June 2016 revenue of 379.4 million naira versus 836.4 million naira year ago
* HY ended June 2016 loss before taxation of 138.03 million naira versus profit of 140.9 million naira year ago Source : bit.ly/29BVj9M Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 18 Investors pulled $1.2 billion from U.S.-based stock funds during the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday, marking a third straight week of risk aversion.
* Xbiotech - received negative opinion from EMA CHMP for marketing authorization application for its lead product candidate in Europe