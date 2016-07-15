July 15 (Reuters) -

* Verso successfully emerges from bankruptcy

* Verso Corp says exit financing consists of an asset based lending facility with borrowing capacity of up to $375 million led by Wells Fargo Bank

* Verso Corp says restructuring reduced company's debt by $2.4 billion and includes $595 million in exit financing

* Verso Corp says exit financing also consists of a $220 million term loan facility with available loan proceeds of $198 million led by Barclays Bank PLC

* Verso Corp says Verso also received approval from New York Stock Exchange for Verso's Class A common stock to be listed for trading on NYSE

* Verso Corp says Verso's senior management team is unchanged and continues to lead company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)