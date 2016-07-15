BRIEF-Cannabrands AG comments on opening of insolvency proceedings
* WAS INFORMED THAT THIRD-PARTY APPLICATIONS WERE FILED FOR THE OPENING OF INSOLVENCY PROCEEDINGS AGAINST THE COMPANY
July 15 (Reuters) -
* Verso successfully emerges from bankruptcy
* Verso Corp says exit financing consists of an asset based lending facility with borrowing capacity of up to $375 million led by Wells Fargo Bank
* Verso Corp says restructuring reduced company's debt by $2.4 billion and includes $595 million in exit financing
* Verso Corp says exit financing also consists of a $220 million term loan facility with available loan proceeds of $198 million led by Barclays Bank PLC
* Verso Corp says Verso also received approval from New York Stock Exchange for Verso's Class A common stock to be listed for trading on NYSE
* Verso Corp says Verso's senior management team is unchanged and continues to lead company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* WAS INFORMED THAT THIRD-PARTY APPLICATIONS WERE FILED FOR THE OPENING OF INSOLVENCY PROCEEDINGS AGAINST THE COMPANY
DUBAI, May 18 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.