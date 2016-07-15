July 15 Mittleman Brothers LLC:

* "Is disappointed by announcement made last night that special meeting of Carmike shareholders" is being delayed yet again

* Currently controls approximately 2.33 million Carmike Cinemas's shares, 9.6 pct of total shares outstanding of Carmike

* Believe that rumored bump up to $33 per share "would still be grossly inadequate" consideration, with or without stock component

* Urges all carmike cinemas shareholders to vote "against" merger proposal before Carmike's postponed special meeting on July 25th

* Would also consider seeking immediate injunctive relief in Delaware if Carmike's board were to endorse a record date change