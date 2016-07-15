July 15 Quantum Fuel Systems

* Currently unable to make determination of estimate of amount expected to be incurred in connection with section 363 sale, chapter 11 proceeding

* Employment of Brian Olson, president and CEO and Bradley Timon, CFO terminated effective July 10, 2016

* On July 12, Nishant Machado, chief restructuring officer, appointed to serve as sole member of board during winding down process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )