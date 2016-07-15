BRIEF-Trimetals Mining announces C$3.5 mln marketed financing
July 15 Magna International Inc :
* May issue, from time to time, commercial paper notes up to a maximum aggregate amount of U.S. $500 million
* Commercial paper program will be backstopped by company's existing global credit facility
* Lifeway Foods Inc announces results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017