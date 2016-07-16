PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 22
May 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 15 (Reuters) -
* State Of Hawaii Public Utilities Commission - PUC votes to not approve Hawaiian Electric Companies,NextEra Energy's application for change of control Source text - (bit.ly/29XH5ET) Further company coverage: [HE.N NEE.N]
May 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 22 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.