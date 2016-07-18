MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 21
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 18 Avenir Telecom SA :
* Gives update on its reorganization plan
* Plan is well advanced and resulted in disengagement of sale store exploitations and a significant reduction of the number of employees
* Commercial court extended observation period to January 4, 2017
* Liability of company couldn't be discharged with company activity only, extension of observation period to be used to find operational and financial partnerships Source text: bit.ly/29RWepT Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Court has granted relief requested by company in certain first day motions related to ordinary course business activities