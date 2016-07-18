BRIEF-Kiwi Property says FY funds from operations increased to NZ$102.8 mln
* FY funds from operations increasing to $102.8 million, up from $91.1 million in prior year
July 18 Hansteen Holdings
* Acquires 66.7% share capital of Ashtenne Industrial Fund (General Partner) Limited from Norwich Union (Shareholder GP) Limited for £0.12 million in cash. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)
* FY funds from operations increasing to $102.8 million, up from $91.1 million in prior year
* Operational changes to the way administrative trading halts are applied