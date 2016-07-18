BRIEF-Fisher & Paykel Healthcare releases device to treat obstructive sleep apnea
May 22 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Ltd
July 18 Astrazeneca Plc :
* Tagrisso met primary endpoint in phase III trial
* Objective response rate, disease control rate, duration of response achieved clinically meaningful improvement versus chemotherapy
* Phase III Aura3 trial met primary endpoint, demonstrating superior progression-free survival compared to standard chemotherapy
* Tagrisso showed superior progression-free survival compared to standard platinum-based chemotherapy
* Full evaluation of Aura3 data is ongoing, and results will be presented at an upcoming medical meeting Source text for Eikon: For full story, click on: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
May 22 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Ltd
KINSHASA, May 21 A fourth person has likely died from Ebola in remote northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo, the World Health Organization said on Sunday, as the overall number of cases rose to 37 from 29.