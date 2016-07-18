July 18 Anoto Group AB :

* Enters into strategic alliance to expand product portfolio

* Has entered into strategic cooperation with Digiwork and into investment agreement with its listed parent company SMark Co., Ltd.

* Alliance includes co-marketing of products

* Anoto and Digiwork agreed to jointly develop a Product DNA big data-mining solution

* Strategic alliance will include a $2 million investment by Anoto into SMark, a Korean listed company, at subscription price per share of KRW 3,435 to be completed on or around Aug. 25

* Strategic alliance also includes $5 million investment by SMark into Anoto at subscription price per share of $0.09185 to be completed on or around Sept. 9, 2016, generating net cash injection of $3 million into Anoto

* Resolved on July 15 to issue 171,320,884 new shares at subscription price per share of $0.029185

* Digiwork is a specialist in pattern-based image encoding technology using mobile phones and tablets for pattern recognition