Fitch Affirms Banco Internacional del Peru S.A.A. at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, May 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco Internacional del Peru S.A.A.'s (Interbank) viability rating (VR) and Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'bbb+' and 'BBB+', respectively. The Outlook remains Stable, reflecting the Stable Outlook on the sovereign and Fitch's expectation for the maintenance of the bank's risk and financial profile over the rating horizon. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this rele