BRIEF-Velan receives contracts worth $55 million to supply safety related valves
* Velan receives contracts worth US$55 million to supply safety related valves for 3rd generation nuclear reactors at
July 15 LifeLock Inc :
* On July 8, court issued preliminarily approval on terms of proposed settlement stipulation with certain members of board and lead plaintiff
* Sierra Metals Inc files for mixed shelf of up to C$75.0 million - sec filing