July 15 Ryder System Inc :

* Ryder increases quarterly cash dividend

* Declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.44 per share of common stock

* New dividend reflects a $0.03 increase from $0.41 cash dividend ryder had been paying quarterly since July of 2015