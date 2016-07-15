BRIEF-Trimetals Mining announces C$3.5 mln marketed financing
* Trimetals Mining Inc announces C$3.5 million marketed financing
July 15 Ryder System Inc :
* Ryder increases quarterly cash dividend
* Declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.44 per share of common stock
* New dividend reflects a $0.03 increase from $0.41 cash dividend ryder had been paying quarterly since July of 2015
* Lifeway Foods Inc announces results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017