BRIEF-Trimetals Mining announces C$3.5 mln marketed financing
July 15 Itron Inc :
* Has reached an agreement to settle patent litigation claims brought by TransData Inc against Itron and certain Itron customers
* Financial terms of settlement were not disclosed
* Parties have mutually agreed to dismiss all litigation claims related to TransData's patents
* Previously recorded financial reserve in 2015 for estimated settlement costs, will record adjustments to amount in 2016 to reflect final agreement
* Lifeway Foods Inc announces results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017