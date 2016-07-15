July 15 Estee Lauder Companies :

* On July 13, Aerin Lauder, member of board, notified co of her decision not to stand for re-election as a class II director

* On July 14 Ronald S. Lauder was nominated by board to stand for election as a class II director - SEC filing Source text : bit.ly/29CIj3x