US STOCKS-Wall Street rebounds after steepest selloff in months
* Indexes up: Dow 0.57 pct, S&P 0.67 pct, Nasdaq 0.9 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
July 15 Nikkei:
* Hitachi takes stake in Indian railway equipment maker - Nikkei
* Hitachi has purchased a minority interest in Frauscher Rail Signalling Systems India - Nikkei
* Hitachi to start out by working with Frauscher Rail Signalling Systems India to develop equipment for orders - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/29CCG5m) Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.57 pct, S&P 0.67 pct, Nasdaq 0.9 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
* Earnings boost Burberry, SSP Group (Adds details, closing prices)