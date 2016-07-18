BRIEF-Fisher & Paykel Healthcare releases device to treat obstructive sleep apnea
May 22 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Ltd
July 18 Biomerieux SA :
* Q2 strong growth in sales, up 10.9 pct, at constant exchange rates and scope of consolidation in first half of 2016
* Q2 sales reached 1,001 million euros ($1.11 billion) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9040 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 22 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Ltd
KINSHASA, May 21 A fourth person has likely died from Ebola in remote northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo, the World Health Organization said on Sunday, as the overall number of cases rose to 37 from 29.