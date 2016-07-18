BRIEF-Fisher & Paykel Healthcare releases device to treat obstructive sleep apnea
May 22 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Ltd
July 18 Biosynex SA :
* Awarded European Investment Fund innovation loan by Bpifrance to finance deployment of its product
* Loan is for 1 million euros ($1.11 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9039 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 22 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Ltd
KINSHASA, May 21 A fourth person has likely died from Ebola in remote northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo, the World Health Organization said on Sunday, as the overall number of cases rose to 37 from 29.