July 18 Elekta Ab

* Viennese hospitals to improve cancer treatment with Elekta equipment and software

* Says order was signed and booked during Q1 of Elekta's fiscal year 2016/17

* The deal will include four Versa HD and two Elekta Infinity linear accelerators, brachytherapy afterloaders, MOSAIQ oncology information system and Monaco treatment planning system, as well as long-term service contracts