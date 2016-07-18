BRIEF-Kiwi Property says FY funds from operations increased to NZ$102.8 mln
* FY funds from operations increasing to $102.8 million, up from $91.1 million in prior year
July 18 British Land Company Plc :
* First quarter trading update
* Had a good quarter of activity in lead up to referendum - CEO
* Too early to properly assess impact of referendum result on markets in which we operate - CEO
* Do expect some occupiers and investors to take a more cautious approach - CEO
* Q1 dividend confirmed at 7.30 pence, 3.0 pct ahead of prior year
* Strong portfolio: 99 pct occupancy and weighted average lease term of 9 years to first break
* Based on current commitments, group has no requirement to refinance for four years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
