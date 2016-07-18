July 18 Diamyd Medical AB :

* Says the company and University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) advances therapeutic development for type 1 diabetes

* Says new preclinical study will evaluate if GABA in combination with both autoantigens improves efficacy even further

* Previously published results show that GABA in combination with either GAD65 or proinsulin result in strong synergistic effects on enhancing beta cell health and reversing hyperglycemia in preclinical type 1 diabetes mouse models

* Diamyd licenses exclusive rights from UCLA for therapeutic use of GABA alone or in combination with antigens for treatment of diabetes and other inflammation-related conditions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)