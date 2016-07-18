BRIEF-Kiwi Property says FY funds from operations increased to NZ$102.8 mln
* FY funds from operations increasing to $102.8 million, up from $91.1 million in prior year
July 18 Ethos Capital:
* Ethos Capital announces its intention to float on JSE main board
* Looking to raise up to 2 bln rand and plans to issue up to 200 mln A ordinary shares to selected and institutional investors
* Says commitments of approximately 1.08 bln in aggregate have been received from selected investors
* Says net proceeds from listing will be invested in following strategies commitments to various funds to be raised and managed by Ethos Private
* Rand Merchant Bank is acting as financial adviser, sole global coordinator, bookrunner and JSE sponsor in relation to listing Source text for Eikon:
