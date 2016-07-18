July 18 Fitch on Japan

* Election stimulus may raise fiscal risks

* Recurring stimulus over several years risks further undermining public finances

* Japan's macroeconomic performance and outlook remain a weakness

* Expects gross general government debt to GDP to continue rising 1-2pp per year through to 2024, from 245% at end-2016

* Expect a further cut to interest rates this year, alongside new fiscal stimulus

* Decision to roll out a stimulus package by itself is unlikely to trigger rating action

* Prospects of faster fiscal consolidation in japan seem remote

* Do not expect rapid progress towards revision of article 9 of japanese constitution

