BRIEF-Kiwi Property says FY funds from operations increased to NZ$102.8 mln
* FY funds from operations increasing to $102.8 million, up from $91.1 million in prior year
July 18 Kinsale Capital Group
* Kinsale Capital Group sees IPO priced between $14.00 and $16.00 per share
* Says it is offering 5 mln shares of its common stock, and selling stockholders are offering an additional 1 mln shares - SEC filing
* Kinsale Capital Group sees IPO of 6 million shares of its common stock Source: (bit.ly/29PdDhA) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Operational changes to the way administrative trading halts are applied