BRIEF-Kiwi Property says FY funds from operations increased to NZ$102.8 mln
* FY funds from operations increasing to $102.8 million, up from $91.1 million in prior year
July 18 Wells Fargo & Co:
* Wells Fargo to purchase new building in London
* Terms of transaction, including purchase price, were not disclosed
* Company will consolidate London-based team members into a single new location in city's financial district
* Operational changes to the way administrative trading halts are applied