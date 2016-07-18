July 18 EVRAZ Highveld Steel And Vanadium Ltd :

* Says business rescue proceedings of company have not been concluded within three months of date of commencement

* Joint (Business Rescue Practitioners) BRPs are proceeding in terms of wind-down contemplated in proposal 3 of plan

* Joint BRPs view that proposal 3 will result in better outcome for all affected persons than liquidation