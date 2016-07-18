July 18 Banro Corp
* Banro Corp says entered into a gold dore purchase
agreement in connection with a US$10 million loan facility with
Baiyin International Investment Ltd
* Proceeds from facility planned to be used to support
current operating activities at Namoya and Twangiza, for H2 2016
projects
* Under dore agreement, Baiyin will purchase 50 percent of
gold dore produced by Namoya from December 1, 2016 until date
facility is repaid
* Banro enters into gold dore purchase and financing
arrangement with Baiyin
* Facility will be funded in two equal tranches, first US$5
million tranche of loan facility has been funded on closing
* Under dore agreement, Baiyin will purchase about 50
percent of gold dore produced by Twangiza from October 1, 2016
until date facility is repaid
* Remaining US$5 million tranche for funding deal to be
funded on September 1, 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: