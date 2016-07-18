BRIEF-Kiwi Property says FY funds from operations increased to NZ$102.8 mln
* FY funds from operations increasing to $102.8 million, up from $91.1 million in prior year
July 18 Bank Of America :
* Bank Of America reports Q2-16 net income of $4.2 billion, EPS of $0.36
* Quarterly noninterest expense declined $465 million, or 3 percent, to $13.5 billion
* Q2 total revenue, net of interest expense, (FTE basis) was $20.6 billion versus $22.2 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.33, revenue view $20.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 noninterest income $11,185 million versus $11,495 million last year
* Estimated CET1 ratio (Basel 3 standardized, fully phased-in) 11.4 percent at Q2 end versus 11 percent at Q1 end
* Q2 net charge-offs $985 million versus $1,068 million last year
* Q2 net charge-off ratio 0.44 percent versus 0.49 percent last year
* Qtrly provision for credit losses of $976 million, compared to $780 million
* Q2 net interest income, was $9,213 million versus $10,461 million last year
* Qtrly results include $0.6 billion (after tax), or $0.05 per share, in negative market-related NII adjustments
* Qtrly results include $0.1 billion (after tax), or $0.01 per share, in negative net debit valuation adjustments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
