BRIEF-Kiwi Property says FY funds from operations increased to NZ$102.8 mln
* FY funds from operations increasing to $102.8 million, up from $91.1 million in prior year
July 18 Triumph Bancorp Inc :
* Triumph Bancorp Inc announces Federal Reserve Bank and FDIC approvals related to its acquisition of ColoEast Bankshares Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom : +1-646-223-8780)
* FY funds from operations increasing to $102.8 million, up from $91.1 million in prior year
* Operational changes to the way administrative trading halts are applied