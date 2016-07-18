July 18 Hasbro Inc :
* To date, co has not seen a negative impact on its business
after Brexit - conf call
* Biggest impact to boys category in quarter is Jurassic
Park and Jurassic World product is down significantly versus a
year ago - conf call
* While Brexit vote has created some near-term uncertainty,
negatively impacted its currency, co has seen positive momentum
in the UK - conf call
* Troll dolls to hit store in Aug, ahead of movie release -
conf call
* transformers: the last knight is slated for release by
paramount on June 23, 2017, with 2 additional films planned for
2018 and 2019 - conf call
* "we have made the decision at the end of 2017, we will no
longer handle Jurassic Park" - conf call
