BRIEF-Kiwi Property says FY funds from operations increased to NZ$102.8 mln
* FY funds from operations increasing to $102.8 million, up from $91.1 million in prior year
July 18 W. R. Berkley Corp
* W. R. Berkley Corp announces sale of wholly-owned investment
* Expects to realize a pre-tax gain of approximately $130 million on sale
* Sale is expected to close in Q3 of 2016
* To sell a wholly-owned investment, Aero Precision Industries, and certain related aviation services businesses
* Operational changes to the way administrative trading halts are applied