July 18 Medtech SA :

* Zimmer Biomet Holdings acquires Medtech

* Acquisition is through 58.77 pct of Medtech share capital

* Shares were acquired at a price of 50.00 euros ($55.26) per share, convertible bonds at a price of 50.03 euros per bond and stock warrants for 17.17 euros per right

* Following members of Medtech board of directors resigned: Mr. Frank Yu, Mr. Fernando Badano and Mr. Eric Briole

* Zimmer Biomet intends to continue the activities of Medtech from current headquarters in Montpellier

* Zimmer Biomet will file as soon as possible a simplified public tender offer to acquire the remaining shares still in circulation at the same share price of 50.00 euro