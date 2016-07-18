July 18 Fitch

* Expects government's "structural reform push" to support GDP growth in medium term

* Expects inflation to remain below five-year average of 7.8%

* Fitch on India - stable outlook reflects fitch's view that upside and downside risks to ratings are balanced

* Fitch affirms India at 'BBB'; outlook stable

* Medium-Term Brexit impact on real economy seems limited given that india's exports to both UK and rest of EU have fallen to 3.4% and 13.6% respectively of total exports

* Relatively strong external balances make India less vulnerable to external shocks than many of its peers

* On India - "Not clear if government's budgeted INR 700 bln capital injection into banks between FY16 and FY19 will be sufficient" to address high NPLs

* On India - estimates Indian banking system needs around $90 bln of capital

* On India - Many Indian public-sector banks likely to find it difficult to access new capital from non-government sources

* India is less vulnerable to a "severe slowdown scenario" in China

* Forecasts real GDP growth to slightly accelerate to 7.7% in FY17 and 7.9% in FY18

