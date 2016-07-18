July 18 Fitch
* Expects government's "structural reform push" to support
GDP growth in medium term
* Expects inflation to remain below five-year average of
7.8%
* Fitch on India - stable outlook reflects fitch's view that
upside and downside risks to ratings are balanced
* Fitch affirms India at 'BBB'; outlook stable
* Medium-Term Brexit impact on real economy seems limited
given that india's exports to both UK and rest of EU have fallen
to 3.4% and 13.6% respectively of total exports
* Relatively strong external balances make India less
vulnerable to external shocks than many of its peers
* On India - "Not clear if government's budgeted INR 700 bln
capital injection into banks between FY16 and FY19 will be
sufficient" to address high NPLs
* On India - estimates Indian banking system needs around
$90 bln of capital
* On India - Many Indian public-sector banks likely to find
it difficult to access new capital from non-government sources
* India is less vulnerable to a "severe slowdown scenario"
in China
* Forecasts real GDP growth to slightly accelerate to 7.7%
in FY17 and 7.9% in FY18
